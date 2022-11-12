Industry and technical experts express confidence that strengthening inland waterways under the PM Gati Shakti scheme will have a transformative impact

New Delhi : Industry and technical experts on transportation expressed confidence that strengthening inland waterways under the PM Gati Shakti scheme will bring a transformative impact on the life of the people in the region.

On the second day of the ‘PM Gati Shakti Multimodal Waterways Summit 2022’ in Varanasi, experts discussed in detail the development of inland waterways and increasing their participation in the country’s comprehensive logistics and supply chain.

Experts hoped the country’s infrastructure would be bolstered and further strengthened with the PM Gati Shakti Scheme, which will reverberate worldwide.

Dr Nayan Sharma, Chief Consultant, Innovante Water Solutions and former Professor, I.I.T., Roorkee elaborated on the innovative technical solutions based on his vast experience in waterways management. “Innovative technological solutions can be used to resolve the widespread siltation in the river Ganga,” said Dr Sharma.

Speaking on occasion, Inland Waterways Authority of India chairman Mr Sanjay Bandopadhyay said that the inland waterways have the potential to become the lifeline for India’s hinterland. It will significantly impact the rural economy by providing them easy access to the global market.

In the multiple sessions held on the second day of the conference on Saturday, the experts presented their unique perspectives on the various challenges and solutions for the development and management of fairways for inland waterways transport.

Taking forward the discussion of the session held on the previous day, the experts elaborated on the intricacies of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. The session also discussed how to strengthen the infrastructure and what should be its road map.

Shri Om Prakash Shaw, Professor, I.I.T., Kharagpur, presented a solution for mechanising the system of quick opening and closing of pontoon bridges, which will help tremendously save time in ship operations. He also stressed the need for proper training for the use and management of this system.

Mr Harry. D. Lear, an international expert in the field of shipping, emphasised the importance of enabling government policies to develop inland waterways and increase its participation in the country’s more comprehensive logistics and supply chain.

Captain Indraveer Solanki stressed the need for encouragement and necessary assistance from the government to promote water transport. He also explains various problems currently faced by the ship operators and their solutions.

Mr Yaco Clivet, Royal I.H.C., made a detailed presentation on the availability and use of different types of dredgers in inland waterways.

Senior officials of Government of India, state governments and private sector experts were among the legal dignitaries who participated in the meeting. Officials from the World Bank and the Government of Bangladesh also participated in this technical session of the summit. In addition, the representatives of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, representatives of Nepal and Bhutan were also present.

Organised under the aegis of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), this 2-day conference will further highlight PM Gati Shakti N.M.P., its components and their importance as engines of economic growth. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath participated in the inaugural session.