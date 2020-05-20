Indian Railways transports more than 23.5 lacs passengers to their home states through “Shramik Special” trains in 20 days

New Delhi: Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains, Indian Railways had decided to operate “Shramik Special” trains form 1st May 2020.

As on 20th May 2020 (till 10:00 hrs), a total of 1773 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 23.5 lacs passengers have reached their home state by these “Shramik Special” trains.

Yesterday i.e. 19th May 2020, with record a total of 205 “Shramik Special” trains have been operationalized from various states across the country with more than 2.5 lacs passengers.

These 1773 trains were originated from various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh UT, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry UT, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

Also, these Shramik Special Trains were terminated in various States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal,

Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

