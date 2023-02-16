National

Indian Railways’ Production Units on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23

By Odisha Diary bureau

Indian Railways’ Production Units are on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23.

Indian Railways’ Production Units i.e. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala, have produced 785 electric locomotives in FY 2022-23 till 31st January.

Actual Production of Electric Locomotives in 2022-23 (upto Jan.23)
Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) 344
Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) 286
Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) 155
Total 785

Indian Railways’ Coach production units have ramped up LHB coach production by manufacturing 4,175 LHB coaches in FY 2022–2023, till 31st January, to ensure convenient and faster mobility.

Actual Production of LHB Coaches in 2022-23 (upto Jan.23)
Rail Coach Factory (RCF) 1221
Integral Coach Factory (ICF) 1891
Modern Coach Factory (MCF) 1063
Total 4175

