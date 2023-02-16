Indian Railways’ Production Units on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23

Indian Railways’ Production Units are on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23.

Indian Railways’ Production Units i.e. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala, have produced 785 electric locomotives in FY 2022-23 till 31st January.

Actual Production of Electric Locomotives in 2022-23 (upto Jan.23) Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) 344 Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) 286 Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) 155 Total 785

Indian Railways’ Coach production units have ramped up LHB coach production by manufacturing 4,175 LHB coaches in FY 2022–2023, till 31st January, to ensure convenient and faster mobility.