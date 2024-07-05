“Indian Railways is committed to provide affordable travel to poor, lower middle and middle class”- Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the gathering during MoU signing ceremony in Rail Bhavan today reiterated that Indian Railways remains committed to provide affordable rail travel to poor, lower middle and middle class. Railways has planned to manufacture 10,000 non-AC coaches in the next two years, he added.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw also appealed to 12 Lakh Railway men across the country to work with dedication and keep their morale high. Also, he urged Railway men to work collectively and ensure that people’s faith on Railways remain steadfast.