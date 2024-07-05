DoPPW Redresses 1034 Family Pension Grievances in First Week of Special Campaign

Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has launched a month-long campaign for redressal of Family Pension Grievances, from July 1-31, 2024 for bringing ‘ease in the life’ of Central Government Family Pensioners. The campaign, which is the part of 100 days action plan of DoPPW was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at National Media Center, New Delhi on 1st July, 2024.

For this special campaign, 1891 (as on 15.06.2024) family pension related grievances pertaining to 46 Ministries/Departments/Organizations covering Pensioners of Defence, Railways, CAPFs under MHA etc. have been identified in Pre-campaign phase. All the stakeholders viz. concerned Ministry/Department/Organisation, Pay Accounts Offices (PAOs), Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), Pension Disbursing Banks, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations etc. are participating in the campaign.

The coordinated effort of the stakeholders has led to the redressal of 1034 cases out of 1891 cases as on 04th July, 2024, thereby, bringing the pendency to 857. The top 03 performers are Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (356), Department of Defence Finance (347) and Ministry of Railways (66).