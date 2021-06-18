Indian Railways approves 660 more trains in June 2021

New Delhi: With the flattening of Corona Curve, Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public, to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin destination clusters.
During pre Covid, an average of about 1768 Mail/Express trains were operating daily.
As on 18.06.2021, about 983 Mail/Express trains are being operated daily which is about 56% of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually as per demand and commercial justification.
As on 01.06.2021, about 800 Mail/Express trains were in operation. During the period 01.06.2021 to 18.06.2021, approval for operating 660 additional Mail/Express trains has been given to the Zonal Railways.
The details are as under:-
|S.No.
|Rly
|MSPC
|HSP
|Total
|1
|CR
|24
|2
|26
|2
|ECR
|10
|8
|18
|3
|ER
|64
|4
|68
|4
|NCR
|16
|0
|16
|5
|NER
|32
|6
|38
|6
|NFR
|28
|0
|28
|7
|NR
|158
|0
|158
|8
|NWR
|32
|2
|34
|9
|SCR
|20
|64
|84
|10
|SECR
|16
|0
|16
|11
|SER
|44
|16
|60
|12
|SR
|66
|4
|70
|13
|WCR
|28
|0
|28
|14
|WR
|14
|2
|16
|Total
|552
|108
|660
*MSPC – Mail/Express Special, HSP – Holiday Special
It may be noted that Zonal Railways are advised to restore trains in a graded manner keeping in view local conditions, tickets demand situation, and Covid cases in the region.