Indian Railways approves 660 more trains in June 2021

New Delhi: With the flattening of Corona Curve, Indian Railways is enhancing the number of special trains to facilitate the traveling public, to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin destination clusters.

During pre Covid, an average of about 1768 Mail/Express trains were operating daily.

As on 18.06.2021, about 983 Mail/Express trains are being operated daily which is about 56% of the pre-Covid level. The number of trains is being enhanced gradually as per demand and commercial justification.

As on 01.06.2021, about 800 Mail/Express trains were in operation. During the period 01.06.2021 to 18.06.2021, approval for operating 660 additional Mail/Express trains has been given to the Zonal Railways.

The details are as under:-

S.No. Rly MSPC HSP Total 1 CR 24 2 26 2 ECR 10 8 18 3 ER 64 4 68 4 NCR 16 0 16 5 NER 32 6 38 6 NFR 28 0 28 7 NR 158 0 158 8 NWR 32 2 34 9 SCR 20 64 84 10 SECR 16 0 16 11 SER 44 16 60 12 SR 66 4 70 13 WCR 28 0 28 14 WR 14 2 16 Total 552 108 660

*MSPC – Mail/Express Special, HSP – Holiday Special

It may be noted that Zonal Railways are advised to restore trains in a graded manner keeping in view local conditions, tickets demand situation, and Covid cases in the region.