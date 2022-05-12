INDIAN NAVAL PLACEMENT AGENCY AND L&T SIGN MOU TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR RESETTLEMENT OF NAVY EX-SERVICEMEN

New Delhi :The Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) and L&T Shipbuilding (LTSB), L&T’s shipbuilding arm, today signed an MoU to explore opportunities for the recruitment of naval Ex-Servicemen at LTSB. VAdm Suraj Berry, Controller of Personnel Services, Indian Navy and Mr Ashok Kumar Khetan, Head Shipbuilding Business L&T signed the MoU in the presence of Senior Officials from the Indian Navy and L&T.

Through the MoU, INPA will identify a pool of technical Ex-Servicemen for relevant roles as per recruitment standards of L&T. The company will, in turn, enable these individuals to transition to the corporate sector through in-house assimilation and training programs.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Jayant D Patil, Whole Time Director (Defence & Smart Technologies) and Member of L&T Board said, “We have been trusted partner to Naval indigenisation plans since the mid-eighties having designed and developed a bouquet of Weapon Systems, Engineering Equipment and Systems, range of Control systems such as IPMS, IBS, APMS, etc., and Life Support and Logistics systems. We are delighted to formalize our partnership with the Navy through the signing of this MOU with INPA. This would ease and facilitate the recruitment of some of the most experienced Navy professionals into L&T and enable L&T to serve the Navy better through a mutually beneficial relationship.

L&T under the aegis of its diversity inclusion initiative aims to offer ex-servicemen with a technical background, opportunities in line with their qualifications, experience and attributes acquired during their service period. This diverse set of experiences, perspectives and background are crucial to the innovation and development of new ideas. This initiative of LTSB stems from the company’s vision of breaking new grounds to allow diversity and inclusion to take deeper roots across all its verticals.

In his concluding remarks, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry said that “The INPA is committed to facilitating Ex-Servicemen, to find employment opportunities after their service to our Nation”. He further stated that it was the endeavour of IN to work with the corporate sector to identify and develop programs that enable experienced personnel to contribute to nation-building and become truly AatmaNirbhar in all sectors. We look forward to working with LTSB on this initiative”.