Narayan Rane invites UAE to invest in India, calls for working together to enable MSMEs to explore new opportunities

New Delhi :Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane along with MoS, MSME, Shri BPS Verma and senior Officers of the Ministry met the Government of UAE delegation led by MoS for Entrepreneurship and SMEs Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi.

Shri Rane highlighted that UAE is India’s third largest trading partner and we look forward to work together to set up a system that enables the MSMEs to explore new opportunities and also scale the already existing businesses. He invited the UAE to invest in India in sectors such as infrastructure, food processing, energy .

AS&DC, MSME Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh reiterated that the SMEs of both countries have immense potential to scale up bilateral trade by sharing best practices, knowledge, skilling, transfer of technology .

JS, MSME Ms. Mercy Epao said that India and the UAE enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which are deeply rooted historically and culturally and we look forward to future endeavors. She highlighted that CEPA has opened new opportunities for trade and investments between