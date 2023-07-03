EducationNationalTop News

Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from
20th November to 27th November, 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2023, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories as per the following break-up :-

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

TOTAL

39

 (including 01 PwBD-2, & 01 PwBD-3)

21

54

(including 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-2)

22

11

147#

(including 01 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 &
01 PwBD-3)

# Due to non availability of 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3 candidates, 03 General vacancies have been kept vacant.

Appointments shall be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available.  The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under :-

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

TOTAL

62

15

40

22

11

150$

including 07 PwBD vacancies (03 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 & 02 PwBD-3)

The candidature of  12 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional :

0333473

0815606

0862480

6600343

0420197

0824580

0914402

6615044

0707204

0852239

6420211

6624211

 

The candidature of 02 Candidates (Roll No.6311307 & 7816484) have been withheld.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus.  Candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their Examination/ Recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos.
 011-23385271, 011-23098543 and 011-23381125 from this counter.  The result will also be available on Commission’s Website, i.e., www.upsc.gov.in.  Marks of the candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website soon.

