Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from
20th November to 27th November, 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2023, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.
A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories as per the following break-up :-
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
TOTAL
|
39
(including 01 PwBD-2, & 01 PwBD-3)
|
21
|
54
(including 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-2)
|
22
|
11
|
147#
(including 01 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 &
# Due to non availability of 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3 candidates, 03 General vacancies have been kept vacant.
Appointments shall be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under :-
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
TOTAL
|
62
|
15
|
40
|
22
|
11
|
150$
$ including 07 PwBD vacancies (03 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 & 02 PwBD-3)
The candidature of 12 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional :
|
0333473
|
0815606
|
0862480
|
6600343
|
0420197
|
0824580
|
0914402
|
6615044
|
0707204
|
0852239
|
6420211
|
6624211
The candidature of 02 Candidates (Roll No.6311307 & 7816484) have been withheld.
Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their Examination/ Recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos.
011-23385271, 011-23098543 and 011-23381125 from this counter. The result will also be available on Commission’s Website, i.e., www.upsc.gov.in. Marks of the candidates will be made available on the Commission’s website soon.