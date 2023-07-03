Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from

20th November to 27th November, 2022, and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2023, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

A total of 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories as per the following break-up :-

General EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 39 (including 01 PwBD-2, & 01 PwBD-3) 21 54 (including 01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-2) 22 11 147# (including 01 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 &

01 PwBD-3)

# Due to non availability of 02 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3 candidates, 03 General vacancies have been kept vacant.

Appointments shall be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under :-

General EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 62 15 40 22 11 150$

$ including 07 PwBD vacancies (03 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 & 02 PwBD-3)

The candidature of 12 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional :

0333473 0815606 0862480 6600343 0420197 0824580 0914402 6615044 0707204 0852239 6420211 6624211

The candidature of 02 Candidates (Roll No.6311307 & 7816484) have been withheld.