Bilateral meeting held between Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of Justice of Vietnam

A bilateral meeting was held between Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and H.E. Mr. Le Thanh Long, Minister of Justice of Vietnam yesterday i.e. on 2nd July, 2023 at New Delhi, in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. Both the sides were accompanied by a delegation comprising of senior officers of the respective Ministries.







Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), recalled the close ties of friendship between both the countries that have developed over the last more than 50 years. He emphasized on Vietnam, being an important partner for India’s Act East Policy.







The two sides utilized this opportunity to discuss measures for cooperation in the areas of Law & Justice, which would take the bilateral relations to greater heights in line with the status of being Comprehensive Strategic Partners. The meeting proved beneficial to augment the efforts towards the possibilities of entering into an MoU to boost cooperation between both the countries in the field of Law and Justice.



The two sides agreed to have official level deliberations to take forward the discussions on broad areas of cooperation in the field of Law & Justice, including entering into MoUs.



