In terms of batting, India’s skipper Virat Kohli made significant strides, moving up three spots to No. 4, just one rating point behind Quinton de Kock, after his outstanding World Cup performance, which featured two unbeaten centuries and four half-centuries. Kohli’s contributions, alongside Rohit Sharma, have been instrumental in India’s dominant run in the World Cup, where they have won all eight league-stage matches convincingly.

The World Cup rankings also saw some stellar individual performances, with Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten double-century helping him climb two spots to sixth in the batting rankings. Other standout performers, like Ibrahim Zadran and Fakhar Zaman, also saw significant upward movement in the rankings.

Overall, these rankings underscore India’s exceptional performance in the ongoing World Cup, where their bowlers, including Shami, Bumrah, Jadeja, Kuldeep, and Siraj, have worked as a cohesive unit to dismantle oppositions, consistently bowling them out for low totals. India’s dominance in both batting and bowling has cemented their status as one of the frontrunners in the tournament.

The dynamic shifts in the ICC rankings are a testament to the remarkable performances of Indian cricketers on the world stage, as they continue to make their mark in the ongoing cricketing extravaganza.