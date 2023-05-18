Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill launches the trailer for Spider-Man

Kolkata : Since the makers have announced that Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar will be voiced by Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, the anticipation amongst the masses has been elevated to the highest peak. Today, an event took place in Mumbai wherein the cricketer launched the most-awaited trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, introducing the audiences to the world of Pavitr Prabhakar.

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man goes desi as we will see Pavitra Prabhakar and his town Mumbattan. Also, for the first time, a Hollywood film will be released in 10 languages.

Whether it’s the relatable dialogues or the grasping narrative that appears in the trailer, every bit of it will connect you to the Indian roots and will also excite you to get engrossed in the universe of Spider-Man, once again. And Indian fans have a big surprise as Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse is all set to release a day prior in India before its US release!

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023, only in Cinemas.

Bengali Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os-lxj03uTQ

English Trailer : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jx6YYAs5xy8