Indian Coast Guard resuces fishermen

New Delhi : Indian Coast Guard Ship Arush, whilst on patrol close to notional International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) rescued 07 fishermen from burning boat Kalash Raj on 07 Nov 21 in coordination with other fishing boats in the area. The boat reportedly caught fire due to fuel leakage from engine exhaust. ICG ship Arush under the command of Commandant (JG) Ashwini Kumar, arrived with maximum speed at the scene of fire and quickly engaged in firefighting operations however, due to rapid spread of fire, the boat could not be salvaged and ultimately sank. The rescued crew, who were exhausted and visibly tired, were taken onboard and provided with first aid and initial assistance by the ICG ship. As the ICG ship was on forward area patrol, the ship handed over the rescued fishermen to other fishing boat operating in the vicinity for passage to Okha. The boat is likely to reach Okha by 08 Nov 2021.

