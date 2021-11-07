PM Narendra Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru M K Stalin about heavy rainfall in parts of the state

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru M K Stalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Shri Modi has also assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety.”