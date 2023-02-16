INDIAN ARMY ISSUES NOTIFICATIONS AS PER MODIFIED RECRUITING PROCEDURE

The Indian Army has announced modification to the recruitment procedure for Junior Commissioned Officer / Other Ranks / Aginveers. As per the modified recruitment procedure, Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) will be conducted before the Recruitment Rally.

Notifications for registration have been uploaded on Join Indian Army website; www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Online registrations for applications are now open from 16 February 2023 to 15 March 2023 where candidates can apply as per their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other Qualification Requirements (QRs).

The recruitment will be carried out in three stages.

In Stage One all candidates who have registered and applied online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website will undergo a Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE).

In Stage Two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Office (AROs) where they will undergo Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test.

Finally in Stage Three, the selected candidates will undergo Medical Tests.

The Computer based Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) is planned to be conducted at approximately 175 – 180 Examination Centers all over India between 17 April 2023 to 30 April 2023. Educational videos on ‘How to Register’ and ‘How to appear’ in Online Entrance Exam have been uploaded on Join Indian Army website; www.joinindianarmy.nic.in , and on YouTube.

Cost of fee for Online Common Entrance Exam (Online CEE) is Rs 500/- per candidate where 50% of the cost will be borne by the Indian Army. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250/- during online registration of application. They can also give five choices of places for appearing in the Online Common Entrance Exam (Online CEE).

Changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. It will also reduce large crowds assembling at Recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative commitments in their conduct besides reducing the number of candidates going for medical examination. The process will become more streamlined, simpler to execute and is in keeping with current technology.