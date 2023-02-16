Army Nursing students urged to develop skill and right attitude to meet the future challenges

Lt General Ashok Jindal, Commandant, Army Hospital (R &R), New Delhi today urged the Nursing students to develop skill and right attitude to meet the future challenges of nursing profession. He was addressing the nursing students of College of Nursing on the occasion of Lamp lighting ceremony of IX Batch held on February 2023 at Army Hospital (R&R). The event witnessed the commencement of the professional journey of 30 nursing students.

Lt General Ashok Jindal and Maj Gen Smita Devrani, Additional Director General Military Nursing Service (ADGMNS), lit the traditional lamp held in reverence of Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp. ADGMNS administered the Nurse’s Pledge to the students who committed themselves to the noble profession of Nursing.

Lamp lighting ceremony is an auspicious occasion in professional life of every nursing officer. It is held in reverence to Florence Nightingale, Founder of Modern Nursing.