Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava handed over professional sporting equipment to Nepal National Cricket Team

Embassy of India, Kathmandu warmly welcomed the Nepal National Cricket Team led by Captain Rohit Paudel and the executive members of the Cricket Association of Nepal at the Embassy today.

At the event, Ambassador of India to Nepal H.E. Naveen Srivastava handed over professional sporting equipment, including 20 cricket bats procured from Sareen Sports to Nepal Cricket Team Captain Mr Rohit Paudel in the presence of Cricket Association of Nepal President Mr Chatur Bahadur Chand and Secretary Mr Paras Khadka. The equipment was handed over on behalf of B.P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and the SJVN Ltd., a Public Sector Undertaking of the Government of India. The Nepal Cricket Team also presented to the Ambassador a signed jersey of the Nepal Cricket Team.

Ambassador in his remarks congratulated the Nepal national Cricket Team on its gritty performance, especially in the recently held Asia Cup and Asian Games. He added that the handing over would add a new strand to robust people-to-people ties between India and Nepal. Ambassador wished the cricket team good luck for the upcoming tri-nation T20 Cup Finals and the ICC-T20 World Cup Qualifiers scheduled to begin at the end of the month.

President of Cricket Association of Nepal Mr Chatur Bahadur Chand, the Association’s Secretary Mr Paras Khadka and the cricket team’s Head Coach Mr Monty Desai conveyed their appreciation to the Embassy, B.P Koirala India-Nepal Foundation and SVJN Ltd. They highlighted that the handing over of the equipment marked the start of the journey of cooperation between the Embassy and the Cricket Association of Nepal.

The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, previously, provided a bus to the Cricket Association of Nepal in 2013 and vide the B.P. Koirala India-Nepal Foundation supported the Nepal Deaf Cricket Team for its participation in a triangular cricket tournament in Kolkata in April-May 2023.