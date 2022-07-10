India will provide all possible help and support to Sri Lanka to tide over current economic crisis: S Jaisankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaisankar today said that India will provide all possible help and support to Sri Lanka to tide over the current economic crisis in the island nation. He said, both India and Sri Lanka share warm bilateral relations.

The Minister was speaking to media in Thiruvananthapuram today on his arrival for a three-day visit to Kerala. Mr. Jaisankar will meet BJP workers in the state capital this afternoon.

Tomorrow, the Minister will interact with beneficiaries of various Central Schemes and visit the Sree Narayana Gurukulam at Chempazhanthy. On Tuesday, he will participate in a function held at Venganoor in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.