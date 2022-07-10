Jindal Stainless participates in the Indian Stainless Steel Houseware show 2022 as the lead sponsor

Bhubaneswar : Jindal Stainless is participating in the 12th edition of Houseware Show 2022 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam from 9th to 11th July as the ‘Lead Sponsor’. Pledging for a healthier nation through a hygienic metal- stainless steel,Jindal Stainless will showcase its state-of-the-art product deliverables, and will offer a one-stop solution for the customized stainless steel requirement of domestic MSME manufacturers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “The houseware sectorcommands nearly 40% of the Indian stainless steel demand. With its expansion plans in action, Jindal Stainlessis fulfillingthe cold rolled stainless steel demand of the Indian houseware sector. The Company is equipped with the technology and expertise to provide tailor-made, customized, and quality products to the Indian producers. Our larger objective is to aid the development of a healthier nation by promoting the most hygienic and sustainable metal, while ensuring convenient supply to our domestic MSME manufacturers.”

Jindal Stainless’ lifestyle subsidiary, JSL Lifestyle Limited, will present uber stainless steel houseware offerings from its flagship brand- Arttd’inox during the three-day show. The designs will inspire producers to manufacture indigenous product designs using various grades stainless steel available domestically, thereby boosting the ‘Make in India’ mission.

As a green and inert raw material that is easy to clean and maintain, stainless steel best suits the pre-requisites of the houseware sector. With new capacities in place, Jindal Stainless is equipped to provide the complete range of cold-rolled stainless steel materialin small and mid-tonnage supplies, a major requirement of the MSME manufacturers and small players in this industry.