India to take on hosts New Zealand in second T20 cricket match in Mount Maunganui

In the second T20 cricket, India will take on hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval ground in Mount Maunganui today. The match will start at around 12 Noon Indian Time. All India Radio will broadcast live commentary of the match. The opener of a three-match T20 International, in Wellington, was abandoned due to rain without a single ball bowled on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading the ODI team while Hardik Pandya is the captain of the T20 team.

The third T20 will be played at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday.