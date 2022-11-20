Football’s greatest show on Earth, #FIFAWorldCup to kick start in Qatar capital Doha today.

⚽️32 top countries from 5 regions will be in action for the championship title. The opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 7.30 pm India time. #Qatar

All 64 matches will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar. South Korean boy band BTS's Jungkook would perform 'Dreamers' while Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi would be among the other performers at the opening ceremony.

The host nation plays Ecuador in the opening match today at 9.30 pm India time.

