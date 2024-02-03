India to participate in Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 in Alanya

NEW DELHI, 3rd FEBRUARY: The Indian senior women’s team will participate in the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024 in Alanya, Turkey, from February 21 to 27, 2024. Estonia, Kosovo, and Hong Kong are the Blue Tigresses’ opponents in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format.

Led by new head coach Langam Chaoba Devi, India will begin a week-long camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on February 10. It is set to be India’s third participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup (after 2019 and 2021), which is being held during the FIFA women’s international match window. Each team will face every other team once, and the table toppers at the end of the round-robin stage will be crowned champions.

India’s fixtures at the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024:

19:00 IST, February 21: India vs Estonia

19:00 IST, February 24: India vs Hong Kong

16:00 IST, February 27: Kosovo vs India

India’s 30-member probables for the February camp in Bhubaneswar:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Astam Oraon, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Mamta, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Shilky Devi Hemam

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Kajol Dsouza, Karthika Angamuthu, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Manisha, Pavithra Murugesan, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Jyoti, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Rangananthan, Sanju, Soumya Guguloth