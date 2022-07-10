India signed MoU with UN World Food Programme (WFP) for in-kind humanitarian food assistance of 10,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of wheat for the people of Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Government of India today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for in-kind humanitarian food assistance of 10,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of wheat for the people of Afghanistan reeling under a food crisis, compounded by the recent earthquake.

The MoU marks the fifth and final tranche of 50,000 MT that the Government of India committed as humanitarian food assistance in 2020.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi between Mr. J. P. Singh, Joint Secretary, PAI Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and Mr. Bishow Parajuli, Representative and Country Director, World Food Programme, India.

‘’Sincere gratitude to the Indian Government for food assistance to the people of Afghanistan. India’s support has been a lifeline for families in need and is an important part of WFP’s assistance to 19 million people across Afghanistan this year,’’ said Mr. Parajuli.

“The final tranche builds upon assistance already delivered to those who need it most by WFP in Afghanistan. India has delivered on its commitment, standing by the historical relations between the people of two countries and the pressing needs on the ground,” said Mr. Singh.

Almost half the population (19.7 million people) face acute food insecurity (IPC phases 3-5) and require emergency food assistance, with needs mounting – according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment released in May 2022.

WFP in Afghanistan has in place a massive supply chain and logistics infrastructure in place with hundreds of trucks and staff, ensuring that food assistance reaches those who need it the most and no one is excluded.

Record levels of food insecurity persist in Afghanistan with almost half the population in the grips of an unprecedented hunger crisis. The country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after decades of conflict, severe drought, and a devastating economic crisis. Last month’s earthquake will only add to the already massive needs, including food insecurity for 19 million people in 2022.