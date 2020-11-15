India reports less than 50K New Daily Cases since the last 8 days

New Delhi: India has reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the eight continuous day. In the last 24 hours, only 41,100 persons were found to be infected with COVID in India. Daily New Cases last crossed the 50K threshold on 7th November. Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers.

In the last 24 hours, India also registered 42,156 new recoveries which has led to a further contraction of the Active Caseload. India’s present active caseload of 4,79,216 consists of just 5.44% of India’s Total Positive Cases.

15 States/UTs have cases per million lower than India (6,387).

New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the Recovery Rate to 93.09% today. The total recovered cases stand at 82,05,728. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases that is steadily increasing presently stands at 77,26,512.

79.91% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

With 7,117 persons recovering from COVID, Delhi saw the most number of recoveries. Kerala registered 6,793 daily recoveries while West Bengal reported 4,479 new recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 82.87% of the new cases.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new cases yesterday.

85.01% of the 447 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from Ten States/UTs.

23.5% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 105 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 96 and 53 new deaths, respectively.

21 States/UTs have death per million lower than National Average of 94.

