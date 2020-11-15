PM Narendra Modi expresses grief on the demise of veteran actor #SoumitraChatterjee

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief on the demise of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

“Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos”, tweets PM Modi.

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

Related

comments