New Delhi: India reports 8,582 fresh COVID19 cases today; Active cases rise to 44,513. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.71% while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.02%.Total active cases in the country have risen to 44,513, standing at 0.10 percent. Meanwhile, 195.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.