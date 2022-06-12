India has emerged as fastest-growing major economy in world with Mantra of Reform, Perform & Transform, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world with the Mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform. Sharing a tweet thread from the MyGov and articles from his website and Namo App, Prime Minister Modi said, the government has brought in several reforms which have taken further the Ease of Doing Business. He said many outdated laws have been removed which were slowing the growth. The Prime Minister shared details of reforms during the last eight years in the field of Ease of Doing Business and for spreading widespread prosperity and encouraging entrepreneurship.

