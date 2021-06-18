New Delhi: India reports 62,480 new COVID19 cases, 88,977 discharges & 1,587 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

India’s Active Caseload declines to 7,98,656; less than 8 lakh after 73 days

India reports 62,480 new cases in last 24 hours

2,85,80,647 Total Recoveries across the country so far

88,977 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 36th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.03%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 3.80%

Daily positivity rate at 3.24%, less than 5% for 11 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 38.71 cr tests total conducted

26.89 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive