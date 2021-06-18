Yahoo Cricket reimagines fan experience with India’s first Super App for Cricket

Delhi: Yahoo Cricket is creating the first-ever super app for cricket, bringing together fan-favorite experiences and services all in one place.Cricket fans today are engaging in different ways with the game, going far beyond consuming news and content. They are interacting with friends and family using social media apps, playing on fantasy apps and shopping for cricket merchandise on eCommerce apps. For everything they love around Cricket, fans currently need to go to a different app. On Yahoo Cricket’s super app, users can get the latest scores, commentary and news, but also play free fantasy with their friends, interact with a community of like-minded cricket fans, immerse themselves in the game through polls, quizzes, archival data and do much more — all from the convenience of a single super app. Now with a brand new Match Center in Hind i, the app delivers a more enjoyable experience for our users. Yahoo Cricket, a Made in India product, can be accessed by Yahoo’s global audiences — enjoyed by Cricket fans as part of Yahoo Sports.

“The fan experience is fast evolving in a virtual world, with the mobile at the center of this evolution. We see the opportunity to create a more seamless, integrated experience that brings together everything a cricket fan needs, wants and enjoys, in one place. The first-of-its-kind Yahoo Cricket Super App will revolutionize the experience for fans, giving them efficient access while combining context with convenience under one umbrella,” said Nikhil Rungta, Country Manager, Verizon Media, India.

Yahoo Cricket’s Super App deeply immerses users in the game. Yahoo Cricket covers every match holistically in its Match Centre with pre-match fantasy statistics, detailed scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, match and player graphs and live polls. The match centre is designed for an elevated second screen experience to engage fans. Now, Yahoo Cricket is bringing this match centre experience in vernacular languages, starting with Hindi — users can now switch to Hindi for World Test Championship Final.

Key features / elements of Yahoo Cricket’s Super App include:

Match Scorecard and Ball-by-ball Updates in Hindi: Cricket fans can experience the entire match in Hindi, for a much more enjoyable experience.

Play free fantasy Cricket with friends: Fans can play with friends and family by creating their own private clubs for any match or series absolutely free. Yahoo Cricket’s fantasy game is designed for passionate Cricket fans to showcase their knowledge of the game. Users can track their friends’ fantasy points live during a match, maintain history for their club and even share club leaderboards on chat and social sites.

Fantasy Research Advantage: Fantasy Insights, a user-favorite feature, gives team statistics for every match on Yahoo Cricket. Users can find Fantasy Insights for all international, domestic and even smaller leagues on Yahoo Cricket. Users can find all the details in one place to make better decisions and win on any fantasy platform.

Real-time Fan Polls: Yahoo Cricket users can participate in live polls during the match on its match centre. Users can predict the outcome of the match, answer brain teasers and quizzes along with other Cricket fans that make the match experience more enjoyable.

Deep Data Archives: Yahoo Cricket has granular archival match data from 1882-83 Ashes for the Cricket obsessed. Fans can even view player statistics for every series, including India’s historic Test, ODI and T20 wins.

Next-gen immersive: Yahoo Cricket is also redefining how fans ‘experience’ a match. Upcoming immersive elements include graphic 3D scorecards, Virtual Reality (VR) replays and 360 views of a points table, powered by proprietary immersive technology built on Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

With a reduced app size, users can enjoy a slew of fan-centric features on the Yahoo Cricket app this cricketing season, besides following live cricket scores, ball-by-ball commentary and real-time cricket news and updates. The Yahoo Cricket App is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.