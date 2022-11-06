India presents a bright spot amidst the gloom prevailing in the world – Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal graced the the Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti National Conference as Chief Guest. The Conference is being held in Mumbai today, 6th November 2022. The Minister highlighted India’s mission to become a Vishwaguru at the event. Also present at the event were Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Acharya Dr.Lokesh Muni and other dignitaries from Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti.

Addressing the Conference, Minister Piyush Goyal said saints &sages ignite the spark that enables one’s work to shine bright. We sometimes need to be reminded of our duties and sages do just that, said the Minister.He further added that one needs to link religion with everyday life without getting caught up in the world of rituals and described Acharyas like Dr. Lokesh as those who exemplify this ideal.

Speaking on the country’s mission to become Vishwaguru, Union Minister Piyush Goyal cited the unprecedented success of programmes like Har Ghar Tiranga, where it was near impossible to find even a single home that did not have the national flag hoisted in it. Calling India a bright spot in an otherwise world of gloom, he said every Indian is witness to the progress that the nation is making.

Minister Piyush Goyal added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Panch Pran has appealed to the country to discard the colonial mindset and go back to our roots, following our family values, heritage and ethos. The Prime Minister’sPanch Pran will keep guiding us even in our day to day life, he said.

The Minister observed that theJain religion’s teaching tocare for society as one cares for one’s self is vital for the country’s progress. When India’s citizens decide that India is to becomea Vishwaguru then there is no force in the world that can prevent it, concluded the Minsiter

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the occasion said that, our country is known for its sages. Sages have played a foundational role in building the country added the Governor. While we tend to forget the contributions of Kings we should never forget the contribution of sages in nation building said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He noted how the country has successfully thwarted many foreign invasions owing to teachings of sages. Governor went on to describe how the American media, mesmerised by personality of Swami Vivekanand, called him a living Christ. Governor expressed confidence that India will keep progressing as long as the country remembers the traditions of Saints.

Rakesh ji, Jain International Trade Organisation and Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation were conferred with Ahimsa International Award 2022 on this occasion.