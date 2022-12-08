India not to tolerate any unilateral attempt by China to alter Line of Actual Control: EAM Jaishankar

India’s endeavour during the G20 presidency is to build consensus within the grouping, champion causes especially of the global south, and shape the setting of agenda. This was stated by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar while making a statement in Rajya Sabha on the latest developments in India’s foreign policy. He said G20 will be an opportunity to highlight the three Ds of India, Development, Democracy, and Diversity.

Dr. Jaishankar pointed out that G20 is taking place during the geo-political crisis, food, and energy insecurity, slow progress on sustainable development goals, and challenges to climate action. He elaborated that G20 meetings have already commenced in India. He informed that the aim is to organize around 200 such meetings in 32 different sectors across the country. He said, the vision is to showcase India to the world during G20 presidency. This will be done through cultural activities, regional festivals, technology programmes, millets promotion among others. The Minister expressed pride that due to India’s initiatives, the year 2023 has been declared by the UN as Internal Year of Millets.

Dr. Jaishankar informed the House that India will be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas at Indore from 8th to 10th January next year. He said President of Egypt Abdel Fateh Al-Sisi will grace the Republic Day celebration next year as Chief Guest.

Responding to members’ queries on LAC, the Minister said India has been clear with China that attempts to unilaterally change the LAC will not be tolerated.

Responding to another query, Dr. Jaishankar clarified that the government does not ask Indian companies to buy Russian oil, but asks them to buy the best option they get. He added that going for the best deals is a sensible policy as it is in the interest of the Indian people.