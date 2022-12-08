Padampur Bypoll Result : Vote counting begins at 8am today

Bhubaneswar : The vote counting for the bypoll to Padampur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district begins today at 8 am.

A earlier informed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani in the first phase postal ballots will be counted and then the EVMs. While, the vote counting will done at 14 tables in 23 rounds respectively.

Further, the counting is being done under strict supervision of government officials , three persons at a table have been allotted for counting of votes alsongwith one counting supervisor, one counting assistant and one micro observer (who is from Center).

Notably, the voting in the Padampur By-poll took place on December 5 and the by-poll recorded more than 80 per cent voter turnout. While, The ruling BJD fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha whose death necessitated the by-election, while the opposition BJP’s nominee is the former MLA and party’s Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit.