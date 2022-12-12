India, Nepal signed MoUs for 3 projects to be developed under assistance of Government of India

Kathmandu: The Embassy of India and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal today signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for undertaking three HICDP projects in Nepal under the grant assistance of Government of India, one each in Education, Health Care and Drinking Water Sectors.

These three projects, namely:- construction of Shree Janata Belaka Secondary School Building in Udayapur District; construction of Ngonga Thenchowk Chholing Meditation Centre in Soulukhumbu District and construction of Lisnekhola Tikasung Dangchet Jharlang Water Supply Project in Dhading District shall be implemented at a total estimated cost of NRs.101.79 million.

The construction of the above projects will provide better education facilities, better health care facilities and safe drinking water facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 532 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 476 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging & multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of these projects reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people.