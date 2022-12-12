Odisha: Bar Council of India suspends practice licenses of 29 advocates of Sambalpur for 18 months with immediate effect

Sambalpur : Bar Council of India suspended the licenses of 29 striking advocates of Sambalpur District Bar Association for 18 months and all others till further orders.

“In view of the acts of vandalism indulged into by striking lawyers of Sambalpur District Bar Association (Odisha) whereby they have been seen to be indulged in shouting slogans, burning effigies of Judges and Office Bearers of Bar Council of India and State Bar Council, entering in the Court Room and damaging the computer sets and other properties inside and outside the Court Rooms and further manhandling the police officers and personnel fighting and abusing them, which conduct is grossly against professional conduct and etiquettes, the Honble Chairman, Bar Council of India, has suspended 29 striking Advocates for a period of 18 months with immediate effect and has further suspended all the members of the Sambalpur District Bar Association till further orders,” read a press note issued by the Bar Council of India on Monday (Dec 12).

“The office has placed the Videographs of the vandalism of the striking lawyers of Sambalpur District Bar Association (Odisha) and the office has further placed the email sent by the Odisha State Bar Council.