India – Nepal joint military exercise Surya Kiran – XVII commences at Pithoragarh

New Delhi: The Nepal Army contingent comprising of 334 personnel arrived in India to participate in 17th edition of Joint Military Exercise SURYA KIRAN. The exercise will be conducted in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand from 24th November to 07th December 2023. It is an annual event and conducted alternatively in the two countries.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of 354 personnel is being led by a Battalion from the KUMAON Regiment. The Nepal Army contingent is represented by Tara Dal Battalion.

Aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under United Nations Charter on peace keeping operations. The exercise will focus on employment of drones and counter drone measures, medical training, aviation aspects and also environment conservation. Through these activities, the troops will enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills and strengthen their coordination in challenging situations.

The exercise will provide a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange ideas and experiences; share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational procedures.

Exercise SURYA KIRAN signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal. It sets the stage for a productive and fruitful engagement, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards a broader defence cooperation. The exercise aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly neighbours.