India national men’s cricket team to face Nepal in Asian Games quarter-finals

India national men’s cricket team to face Nepal in the quarter-finals of the Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China. As per the draw held on Monday, Nepal will play the T20I match against India in Hangzhou on Tuesday morning. Nepal national men’s cricket team defeated the Maldives by 138 runs to advance into the quarter-finals on Sunday. India men’s team will be a second-string squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Indian cricket team squad for Asian Games 2023:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.