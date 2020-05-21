India looking to bring back nationals from 47 countries on 162 flights in second phase: Govt

New Delhi: Government is undertaking largest ever evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from countries across the world to India under the Vande Bharat Mission. The second phase of Vande Bharat mission began on 16th of this month and this phase will last till 13th June. India is looking to bring back nationals from 47 countries on 162 flights in this phase. Places like Istanbul, and Ho Chi Minh City have been included in this phase and flights have been increased to the US and Europe.

Briefing media this afternoon, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Government is looking to develop Frankfurt as a hub. He said India is bringing back nationals from far flung areas like Argentina, and Peru. He said as of this afternoon, 23 thousand 475 Indian nationals have safely returned under this Mission. They include over 4800 workers, around 4100 students and 3087 professionals among others. As of now, over 2 lakh 50 thousand have registered to return from 98 countries, most of whom are workers, and students.

Replying to a query, Mr Srivastava said there will be a third phase of repatriation which will be announced in due course of time.

India is also receiving nationals stranded abroad onboard flights from other countries which are coming in to evacuate nationals of those countries. Flights from Buenos Aires, Iran, Djibouti and Hong Kong have brought in Indian nationals stranded in those places.

In terms of numbers, among those with compelling reasons registered to return, 16,991 are those facing medical emergencies and 8746 are pregnant women and elderly persons.

