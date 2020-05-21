NDRF DG says normalcy in affected areas of Odisha expected to be restored in next 24 to 48 hours

New Delhi: Director General of National Disaster Resforce (NDRF) S N Pradhan has said, the Cyclone Amphan has impacted much in West Bengal than the areas came under it during the landfall in Odisha.

Addressing media in New Delhi today, the normalcy in the affected areas of Odisha is expected to be restored in 24 to 48 hours. He also informed that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting of National Crisis Management Committee to review post-cyclone situation in which Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha were present.

He informed that a team of Home Ministry will visit the states to assess the damage to property. He said, situation in Odisha is under control. He said, weather has moderated in Odisha and some people have started returning to their homes.

He said, soon after Cyclone Amphan landfall yesterday, NDRF teams had fanned out and started work as per deployment in Odisha in afternoon itself and by evening in West Bengal. He said, NDRF Teams deployed are operational and we will continue to provide services till states require services. He said, NDRF teams worked throughout the night in order to clear roads and restore normalcy as soon as possible. He also said, around 5 lakh people evacuated in West Bengal have been told to remain in shelters while in Odisha more than 2.37 lakh people in Odisha were evacuated.

Mr Pradhan said, the forecast of the IMD about the Cyclone was totally accurate and it being a user department, the NDRF is very grateful to IMD for this. The NDRF DG said the correct climatological intelligence provided by IMD has enabled the NDRF to minimize loss of lives and property in the cyclone hit areas.

India Meteorological Department, IMD, DG M Mohapatra said that Cyclone Amphan has weakened from a super cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm today morning. He said, it crossed India-Bangladesh border at 11.30 PM yesterday and it has now weakened to a deep depression, and centred over Bangladesh. He said, there is also no threat of cyclone in Bangladesh as it has converted into deep depression.

Mr Mohapatra said, 50 to 60 kilometer per hour wind speed is expected in Bangladesh and Meghalaya for next 3 hours and this is not expected to cause any structural damage. He said there is no strong winds expected for tomorrow . He said, the IMD utlised its latest technology and expertise for the forecast of cyclone.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has made an aerial survey of the cyclone Amphan affected districts. He has directed the officials to ramp up restoration and relief activities. The CM has also expressed deep grief at the loss of lives and massive damage to property in West Bengal due to Cyclone. CM Naveen Patnaik said that the people of Odisha stand with the people of West Bengal at this hour of crisis.

