“India is moving towards Amrit Kaal with the commitment to provide social security and decent work to its workforce”- Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav addressed the Plenary Session at the 111th International Labour Conference in Geneva on 13th June 2023. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi India is moving towards Amrit Kaal with the commitment to provide social security and decent work to its workforce.



Shri Yadav said that through its G20 Presidency, India aims to push for tools to map skill gaps among countries and move towards harmonisation and mutual recognition of skills and qualifications.



The Minister said India also aims to work with the world to find out ways for sustainable financing mechanisms to provide universal and comprehensive social security coverage to all, including for gig and platform workers.



Shri Yadav also met DG ,ILO Mr Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of International Labour Conference. Issues around EWG Priority Areas of Global Skill Gaps, Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection and Sustainable Financing for Social Security under India’s G20 Presidency were discussed.



In Geneva Shri Yadav paid humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Ariana Park.



