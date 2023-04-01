India is home to many vibrant Melas which showcase unique cultural aspects of our nation: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that India is home to many vibrant Melas which showcase unique cultural aspects of our nation. Shri Modi also said that the Madhavpur Mela is one such exceptional Mela which also brings Gujarat and the Northeast together.

In reply to the tweet by Union Minister for Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“India is home to many vibrant Melas which showcase unique cultural aspects of our nation. The Madhavpur Mela is one such exceptional Mela which also brings Gujarat and the Northeast together. I had talked about it in detail in a #MannKiBaat episode too. youtu.be/ZGZeyNlodoo”