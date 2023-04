The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the entire team of HAL for highest-ever revenue generation from operations of around Rs.26,500 Crores (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2022-23 as against Rs.24,620 for the previous FY. The Company has recorded a revenue growth of 8% during the year as compared to last year.

In a reply to the tweet by HAL, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Exceptional! I laud the entire team of HAL for their remarkable zeal and passion.”