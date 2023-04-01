National

PM Narendra Modi praises Andaman and Nicobar islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli for achieving ODF+ model category

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded remarkable commitment to build a clean India by the UTs of Andaman and Nicobar islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In reply to a tweet by the Union Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about five fold increase in number of ODF+ villages in just one year, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Proud of the people of Andaman and Nicobar islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, as well as Daman and Diu. They have shown remarkable commitment to build a clean India.”

