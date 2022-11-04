India have urged the international community to “call out those” who provide safe havens to terrorists and come to their defence including in the UN Security Council sanctions regimes.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra made the remarks yesterday while speaking at the open debate held under Ghana’s Presidency of the 15-nation Council on ‘Peacebuilding and sustaining peace: Integrating effective resilience-building in peace operations for sustainable peace.

Mr Kwatra in his remarks said, the threat posed by terrorism needs a unified voice from the international community. He said, we should join hands in preventing the terrorist forces from gaining access to financial resources

The Indian Foreign Secretary said, the nature of conflicts has undergone paradigm shifts and it has become more complex and uncertain. He said, India strongly recognizes the privacy of national governments and authorities in identifying and driving priorities, strategies and activities for sustaining peace.

Mr Kwatra also laid emphasis on UN peacekeeping missions and said that the need of the hour is a holistic approach and highlighted India is an active member of the peacebuilding commission.

Later, the Indian Foreign Secretary met top UN leaders, including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and discussed issues of pressing concern.