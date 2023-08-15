India has gained new strategic strength; Borders more secure than ever: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Independence Day address from Red Fort

New Delhi: “India has gained a new strategic strength in recent years and today our borders are more secure than ever,” said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort, Delhi on the 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023. He reiterated the Government’s unwavering resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario, asserting that a number of military reforms are being undertaken to modernise the Armed Forces and make them young & battle ready to deal with all future challenges.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the people of the country feel safe today as there has been a drastic decline in the number of terrorist attacks. When the country is peaceful and secure, new goals of development are achieved, he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the One Rank One Pension scheme, a long-pending demand of defence pensioners, which was implemented by the Government as soon as it came to power. “OROP was a matter of respect for the soldiers of our country. We implemented it when we came to power. Rs 70,000 crore have reached the ex-servicemen and their families today,” he added.

The Prime Minister extended the Independence Day wishes to the Armed Forces personnel at the borders, who ensure that the country is secured and its interests are safeguarded.