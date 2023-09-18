India has established itself as global friend and entire world is experiencing India’s friendship: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, the trust of common citizens in Parliament has continuously grown, which is the biggest achievement in the last 75 years. He said, Parliament witnessed the trust of the people and has been a centre of that trust amidst the ups and downs of democracy.

He was speaking on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha today. Initiating a discussion on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years, starting from the Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings, Mr Modi said, the achievements of Indians are being discussed everywhere and this is the result of united efforts during the 75 years of the history of the country’s Parliament.

Remembering the contribution made by the freedom fighters and great leaders, Mr. Modi said, they have given new direction to the nation under their leadership. He said, Parliament is the place where Bhagat Singh and Battukeshwar Dutt had created panic among the British with their valor and courage. He said, the echoes of Stroke of Midnight by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru will continue to inspire every citizen of India.

The Prime Minister said, it was in this house when Lal Bahadur Shastri emboldened the spirits of the Indian soldiers during the war in 1965. He also recalled Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s famous speech wherein he had said, the governments will come and go and parties will be made and unmade, but this country should survive, its democracy should survive. He also recalled the contributions of Presidents Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. Kalam, Ramnath Kovind, Droupadi Murmu saying that the House benefitted from the addresses of Presidents. He said, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Ram Manohar Lohia, Chandra Shekhar, Lal Krishna Advani, and others have enriched the discussions in the House and emboldened the voice of the common citizens.

The Prime Minister said, several historic decisions on issues pending since decades have been taken in this Parliament. He said, historic decisions have been made in the Parliament including Article 370, Goods and Service Tax, One Rank One Pension, and 10 per cent reservation for the poor. Mentioning the shifting of both the House of Parliament to the new building from tomorrow, the Prime Minister said, it is a very emotional moment to bid farewell to the old Parliament building. He said, we are shifting to the new building but the old building will keep on inspiring the coming generation as it is a golden chapter of the journey of Indian democracy.

He said that the nation has witnessed countless incidents related to the creation of New India in the 75-year-old history of this Parliament House. He said, it was this Parliament that saw the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and its support under the leadership of Indira Gandhi and it is the same Parliament that also witnessed the attack on democracy during the emergency. Mr Modi said, the terror attack on the Parliament was an attack on democracy. He said, the country can never forget that incident. He paid tributes to those who laid down their lives to protect the Parliament.

The Prime Minister also referred to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital this month. He said, the success of G20 is the country’s success. He said, it is a matter for all of us to celebrate because it is not connected with an individual or one party. He said, today, India has established itself as a global friend and the entire world is seeking a friend in India and experiencing India’s friendship. Highlighting the success of G20, the Prime Minister mentioned that India will always feel pride for the inclusion of the African Union in G20 during its presidency. He said that a consensus was achieved for the G20 Declaration and a roadmap for the future was created.

Highlighting the success of Chandrayaan-3, Mr. Modi said, it brings forth another dimension of the country’s capabilities which is linked with modernity, science, technology the prowess of our scientists, and the strength of 140 crore Indians.

The Prime Minister highlighted the changing composition of the house with passage of the time. He said, an inclusive atmosphere has kept manifesting the aspirations of the people with full power. The Prime Minister noted the contributions of women parliamentarians that have helped in growing the dignity of the House. He said, over 7,500 members have so far contributed to both Houses and about 600 women MPs have enhanced the dignity of both Houses.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the members will move to the new building with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, the last day in the old Parliament building is indeed an emotional moment for all. He said, while Parliament will move to the new building, the old shall be remembered as old is gold. Supriya Sule of NCP raised the issue of the Women Reservation Bill saying that the government must move forward in this direction and all the parties will support this bill.

DMK leader T R Baalu, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC, Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD, M Sreenivasulu Reddy of YSRCP, Giridhari Yadav of JD(U), Rahul Shewale of Shiv Sena, Rakesh Singh and Locket Chatterjee of BJP, ST Hasan of Samajwadi Party, Manish Tewari of Congress, Nama Nageswara Rao of BRS, Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, Harshimrat Kaur Badal of SAD and others also spoke on the discussion. The discussion is continuing.