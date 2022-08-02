New Delhi: India had placed 726 Chinese nationals in the adverse list for violating visa conditions and other illegal acts. This information was given by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

He said 81 Chinese nationals were given Leave India notice and 117 were deported during 2019 to 2021.

Mr Rai said the government maintains the records of such foreigners including Chinese nationals who enter with valid travel documents. Some of such foreigners overstay beyond the visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like medical emergencies or other personal reasons.

The Minister said that in genuine cases where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularized after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required.

Mr Rai said where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreign Act including issuance of Leave India Notice to the foreigner and charging penalty and visa fee.