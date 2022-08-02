New Delhi: Indian Women’s Fours team in Lawn Bowls wins historic gold medal by beating South Africa 17-10 in final.

It is India’s first medal in the sport and the team produced a great display in the final to outplay a strong South African team. The victory has given India its fourth gold medal of the campaign. The Indians had raced to a big lead in the opening exchanges but South Africa came back strong to go ahead 10-8 and at one point it looked like the gold was slipping away.

But the Indian team kept its cool in the last three sets to eventually triumph 17-10. The ‘leader’ of the pack, 38-year-old Lovely Choubey is a constable with Jharkhand Police while Rupa Rani Tirkey, who too is from Ranchi, works in the state sports department.

Pinki, who picked up the sport accidentally during the 2010 CWG in Delhi, is a sports teacher with DPS R K Puram in New Delhi while Nayanmoni Saikia comes from a farming family in Assam and works in the state’s forest department.