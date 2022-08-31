India-France Consultations on UN Security Council Issues

New Delhi : India and France held consultations on UN Security Council (UNSC) and other multilateral issues on 30 August 2022 in Paris.

​Shri Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN-Political), led the Indian delegation which also included officials from the Embassy of India in Paris . The French delegation was led by Ambassador Fabien Penone, Director for International Organization, Human Rights and Francophonie Department of Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs (MEAE) of France, along with other senior officials.

​In keeping with India-France Strategic Partnership, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on various thematic and country specific issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Both sides agreed to strengthen their ongoing cooperation at the multilateral platform on issues of mutual interest, including on Counter Terrorism, UN Peacekeeping and Reformed Multilateralism.

​Both sides briefed each other about their priorities during France and India’s upcoming Presidencies of the UNSC in September and December 2022, respectively. They also held discussions on initiatives around the High Level Week of the upcoming 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in September 2022.