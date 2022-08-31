Steel Cutting of BY 528 and BY 529 for ASW SWC Project being constructed at CSL, Kochi

New Delhi : Steel Cutting of 6th and 7th ships (BY 528 and BY 529) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) project under construction by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, was undertaken on 30 Aug 22.

The steel cutting event and commencement of fabrication of any warship signifies an important milestone, as this occasion is a culmination of preparatory process and kick starts the construction phase of the ships. The construction of these vessels at CSL, Kochi, is a major boost for the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ and accentuates our national objective of ‘Make in India’.

Being a potent anti-submarine platform, the ships will further enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities of Indian Navy and will serve the nation in safeguarding Maritime interests.