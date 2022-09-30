India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss T20 World Cup owing to back injury

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia next month owing to a back injury. Bumrah, who suffered a back injury, was rested for the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. He is likely to miss the marquee event in October as his back sustained a fracture. The medical team conducted scans and suggested no cricket for a minimum of 6 months. According to sources, either Mohammed Shami or Deepak Chahar will be added to the squad.

Ahead of the first T20I between India and South Africa, the BCCI stated that “Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I”.

Bumrah returned to international cricket during the T20I series against Australia after the tour of England. The India pacer missed the opening match in Mohali as a precaution and featured in the next two matches. On his return, he took a wicket against Australia in Nagpur before getting hammered in the third match in Hyderabad.